Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, as gains in auto and metal stocks offset losses in information technology and consumer sectors.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 42.28 points or 0.10 percent higher to close Monday's trade at 40,487.43. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 12 percent, adding 4,419 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 15.45 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 11,936.95. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,075 points, or almost 10 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.16 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,572.95 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.99 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,060 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.20 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,243.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,010.30 per share, ending 0.78 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,295.95, down 0.60 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.03 percent lower at 31,332.10, up 247 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.93 percent lower to settle at 15,146.80. So far this year, it has gained almost 5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.58 percent lower at 30,358.90. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected by almost half a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.80 percent higher to settle at 7,868.80. So far this year, it has corrected by over 15 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.55 percent to settle at 2,549.80. So far this year, the index has lost 19 percent.