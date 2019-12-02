Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's choppy session on a flat noteas gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel was capped by losses in financials, IT, and auto stocks. Investors also remained cautious after the Q2 GDP growth came in at 4.5 percent, a six-year low.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 8 points higher, or 0.02 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,802. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13 percent, adding 4,734 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 8 points, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 12,048. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1185 points, or almost 11 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.36 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,587.50 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.54 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,021 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.73 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,265 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,048 per share, ending 0.58 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,306.10, up 0.44 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.23 percent lower at 31,871, down 74 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.97 percent lower to settle at 14,852. So far this year, it has gained almost 3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.28 percent lower at 30,889.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.22 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.91 percent lower to settle at 8,013. So far this year, it has corrected by over 13 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.27 percent to settle at 2,632. So far this year, the index has lost over 16.5 percent.