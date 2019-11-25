#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : November 25, 2019 03:48 PM IST

The Sensex settled 530 points higher, or 1.31 percent, at all-time closing high of 40,889 in Monday's trade.
The Nifty50 slipped 159 points, or 1.34 percent, to settle at 12,074, just 31 points away from its all-time high of 12,103.
Nifty Metal gained 3.21 percent to settle at 2,602. So far this year, the index has lost over 17.5 percent.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV