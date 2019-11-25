Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
Updated : November 25, 2019 03:48 PM IST
The Sensex settled 530 points higher, or 1.31 percent, at all-time closing high of 40,889 in Monday's trade.
The Nifty50 slipped 159 points, or 1.34 percent, to settle at 12,074, just 31 points away from its all-time high of 12,103.
Nifty Metal gained 3.21 percent to settle at 2,602. So far this year, the index has lost over 17.5 percent.
