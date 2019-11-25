Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended higher on Monday with Sensex at record closing high and Nifty less than 30 points away from its all-time high, led by metals and real estate stocks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 530 points higher, or 1.31 percent, at all-time closing high of 40,889 in Monday's trade. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged almost 13.4 percent, adding 4,821 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 159 points, or 1.34 percent, to settle at 12,074, just 31 points away from its all-time high of 12,103. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1211 points, or 11.15 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.65 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,084 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended a percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,561.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.60 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,273 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,056 per share, ending 1.57 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,295, up 2.62 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.43 percent higher at 31,556. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 16 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended at 15,100, up 0.70 percent. So far this year, it has gained 4.6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.90 percent lower at 31,085. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 2 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.74 percent higher to settle at 8,175. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 3.21 percent to settle at 2,602. So far this year, the index has lost over 17.5 percent.