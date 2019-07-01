Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, in line with broader Asian peers after the US and China agreed to restart trade talks, boosting risk appetite.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 292 points higher, or 0.74 percent, at 39,686.50. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 10.03 percent, adding 3,318.17 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,862, up by almost 77 points, or 0.65 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 1,003.15 points, rising 9.23 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.26 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,233.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, rising by 1.26 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,268.90 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 1.73 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,486 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,778.70 per share, down by 0.50 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,250.10, up by 2.65 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.86 percent higher at 31,372. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.47 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with minor losses of 0.12 percent to settle at 15,916.70. So far this year, it has gained 10.22 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.26 percent at 29,622.15. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 1.23 percent to settle at 8,025.40. So far this year, it has corrected by 13.06 percent.