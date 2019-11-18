#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : November 18, 2019 04:06 PM IST

The Sensex settled 72.50 points lower, or 0.18 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,284.
The Nifty50 dipped 11 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 11,884.50.
Nifty Metal index gained 1.63 percent to settle at 2,539. So far this year, the index has lost 19.5 percent.
