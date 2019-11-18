Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended mostly flat on Monday, with gains in metal stocks and public sector banks offsetting losses in IT and auto stocks. Shares of Bharti Airtel ended up 4.1 percent and was the top gainer in Nifty 50, while Yes Bank shares fell 4.20 percent to end as top loser.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 72.50 points lower, or 0.18 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,284. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.7 percent, adding 4,216 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 dipped 11 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 11,884.50. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1022 points, or 9.4 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.06 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,151.75 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.74 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,458.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.28 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,262 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,056.70 per share, ending 0.03 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,234.50, up 0.46 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.05 percent lower at 30,992, down 16 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 14 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.10 percent lower to settle at 15,295. So far this year, it has gained nearly 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.40 percent lower at 31,165. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 2 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.43 percent lower to settle at 8,119. So far this year, it has corrected 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.63 percent to settle at 2,539. So far this year, the index has lost 19.5 percent.