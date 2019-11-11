#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : November 11, 2019 04:03 PM IST

The Sensex settled 21 points higher, or 0.05 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,345.
The Nifty50 rose just 5 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 11,913.
Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.22 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,427.80 on NSE.
