Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended with mild gains after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week and as the absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 21 points higher, or 0.05 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,345. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.86 percent, adding 4,277 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 rose just 5 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 11,913. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,051 points, or 9.67 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.42 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,099.70 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.22 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,427.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.67 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,263.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,078.65 per share, ending 0.35 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,233.25, up 0.08 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.2 percent higher at 31,115, up 366 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 14.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.5 percent lower to settle at 15,308. So far this year, it has gained over 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.45 percent lower at 31,802. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.13 percent lower to settle at 8,159. So far this year, it has corrected by over 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 0.11 percent to settle at 2,610. So far this year, the index has lost over 17 percent.