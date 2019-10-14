Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 87 points higher, or 0.23 percent, to close Monday's trade at 38,214.47. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.95 percent, adding 2,146 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 36 points, or 0.32 percent, to settle at 11,341. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 478.60 points, or 4.41 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.71 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,020.95 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.39 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,357.65 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.38 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1203.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2014.70 per share, ending 0.51 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,011.50, up 0.07 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.50 percent higher at 28,182, up by 139 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.76 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.29 percent lower to settle at 15,278. So far this year, it has gained 5.80 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with marginal gains, up 0.57 percent at 30,591. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 0.24 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 1.67 percent to settle at 7,520. So far this year, it has corrected by 18.57 percent.