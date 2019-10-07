Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended lower on Monday led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks. The indices extended losses after RBI in its October monetary policy cut FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 141 points lower, or 0.38 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,532. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.06 percent, adding 1463 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 48 points, or 0.43 percent, to settle at 11,126. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 263 points, rising 2.43 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.31 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,052.85 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares marginally higher, up by 0.18 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,309.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.11 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,187.65 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,938.80 per share, ending 0.31 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,968.60, down by 0.42 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled marginally up by 0.13 percent at 27,767.55, down by 311 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.24 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.61 percent lower to settle at 15,246.75. So far this year, it has gained 5.58 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.36 percent at 30,218. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.98 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended with losses, declining 0.67 percent to settle at 7,355. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 20.36 percent.