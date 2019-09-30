Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled Monday's trade lower, dragged down by declines across banking and financial shares.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 155 points lower at 38,667. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 7.21 percent, rising 2599 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 settled 38 points down at 11,474. So far this year, the broader NSE index rose by 5.63 percent, adding 612 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,097.75 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.43 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,327.45 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.84 percent lower in trade, quoting at Rs 1,233.65 on NSE. The bank's share was split into two with a face value of Rs 2 each on September 20.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,988.50 per share, ending 1.05 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,996.40, down 1.94 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.59 percent lower at 29,103, sharply lower by 773.50 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7.15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.99 percent higher to settle at 15,540. So far this year, it has gained 7.62 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.35 percent higher at 31,134.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.02 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.81 percent lower to settle at 7,493. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 18.87 percent.