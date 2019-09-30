#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : September 30, 2019 03:55 PM IST

The Sensex settled 155 points lower at 38,667.
The Nifty50 settled 38 points down at 11,474.
Tata Consultancy Services settled 2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,097.75 per share on NSE.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Filpkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Filpkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV