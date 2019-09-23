Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's trade with strong gains, continuing stellar two-day run as trade sentiment remained upbeat on the Modi government's move to cut corporate taxes to revive flagging growth.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex surged 1075 points, or 2.83 percent, to close Monday's trade at 39,090. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 8.38 percent, rising 3022 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also jumped 326 points, or 2.89 percent, to settle at 11,600. So far this year, the broader NSE index rose by 6.79 percent, adding 737 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.46 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,014.75 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.26 percent lower at close, quoting at Rs 1,238.65 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 4.86 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,258.45 on NSE. The bank's share was split into two with a face value of Rs 2 each on last Thursday.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,035.40 per share, ending 3.34 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,159.30, rising 5.22 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 5.47 percent higher at 30,566, sharply higher by 1584.65 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.54 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 2.91 percent lower to settle at 15,040.65. So far this year, it has gained 4.16 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 4.31 percent higher at 31,120. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.98 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 2.59 percent higher to settle at 7,802.65. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 15.52 percent.