Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended Monday's trade sharply lower as investor worries over the widening of the country's current account deficit after crude oil prices soared dented risk appetite in equities.

Oil prices surged nearly 20 percent at one point on Monday,Â with oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd closing down 7 percent and saw its worst session in nearly one year.

Auto and finance stocks also contributed to losses, with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and State Bank of India sliding 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 262 points lower, or 0.70 percent, at 37,123. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 2.92 percent, adding 1055 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended at 11,003.50, down by 72 points, or 0.65 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added 141 points, rising 1.30 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.36 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,149.15 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down 1.20 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,210.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.58 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,243.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,815.65 per share, up 0.60 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,046.30, down by 1.89 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.87 percent lower at 27,855. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.56 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.13 percent up to settle at 15,743. So far this year, it has gained 9.02 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.56 percent higher at 28,752. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.78 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.81 percent lower at 7,300.65. So far this year, it has corrected by 21 percent.