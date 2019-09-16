#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : September 16, 2019 04:20 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 262 points lower, or 0.70 percent, at 37,123.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended at 11,003.50, down by 72 points, or 0.65 percent.
Reliance Industries' shares ended lower, down 1.20 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,210.80 on NSE.
