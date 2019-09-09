Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended positive for the second straight session on Friday, led by gains in bank and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 163.68 points higher, or 0.44 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,145. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE index has surged 3 percent, adding 1,077 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 57 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 11,003. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 140.50 points, or 1.29 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.65 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,183.30 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended flat in the red, quoting at Rs 1,222.10 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.14 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,248.20 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,833.40 per share, ending 0.81 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,064.50, up 1.10 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.94 percent higher at 27,504, up by 257 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 1.27 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.72 percent lower to settle at 15,919.40. So far this year, it has gained 10.24 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up by 0.68 percent at 28,845.65. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.48 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 0.89 percent to settle at 7,165. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 22.42 percent.