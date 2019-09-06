Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares surged on Friday, led by gains in energy, banking and IT stocks as global investor sentiment improved on hopes of a trade truce between the US and China.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 337 points higher, or 0.92 percent, to close Friday's trade at 36,981.77. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.53 percent, adding 913 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 98 points, or 0.91 percent, to settle at 10,946. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 84 points, or 0.77 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.82 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,197.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.02 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,222.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.47 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,245.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,818.65 per share, ending 0.58 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,041.95, down 0.09 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.22 percent higher at 27,248, up by 328 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 0.32 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.02 percent higher to settle at 16,034.55. So far this year, it has gained 11 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.21 percent at 28,649.75. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6.12 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 2.61 percent to settle at 7,102.45. So far this year, it has corrected by over 23 percent.