Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : September 06, 2019 04:04 PM IST

The Sensex settled 337 points higher, or 0.92 percent, to close Friday's trade at 36,981.77.
The Nifty50 also gained 98 points, or 0.91 percent, to settle at 10,946.
Reliance Industries shares ended 2.02 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,222.50 on NSE.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
