Market
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Updated : August 30, 2019 04:08 PM IST
The BSE Sensex ended 263 points higher, or 0.71 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,332.Â
The NSE Nifty50 also jumped 75 points, or 0.68 percent, to 11,023.
Hindustan Unilever shares closed at Rs 1,882.45 per share, ending up by 2.70 percent at close on NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more