Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares advanced led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, HUL and ITC amid positive cues from the global markets.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday

Benchmark indices:

Sensex: The BSE Sensex ended 263 points higher, or 0.71 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,332.Â So far this year, the Sensex has gained 3.51 percent, adding 1264 points.

Nifty50: The NSE Nifty50 also jumped 75 points, or 0.68 percent, to 11,023. So far this year, the Nifty has surged 160 points, or 1.48 percent.

Key Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.14 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,259 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries:Â The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up by 0.91 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,253 on NSE.

HDFC Bank:Â The private sector lenders' shares rose by 0.22 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,231.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever:Â The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,882.45 per share, ending up by 2.70 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC:Â The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,165, up by 1.72 percent.

Key Sectors

Nifty Bank:Â The banking gauge settled 0.45 percent higher at 27,427.85. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained nearly 1 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.79 percent higher to settle at 16,010.40. So far this year, it has gained 10.87 percent.

Nifty FMCG:Â The consumer goods gauge settled 1.76 percent higher at 29,257.35. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.13 percent.

Nifty Auto:Â The index surged 0.56 percent to settle at 7,009.30. So far this year, it has corrected by 24.11 percent.