Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares trimmed early losses to end higher on Friday led by value buying in auto and IT stocks. Index heavyweights HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, and Asian Paints were the top contributors to the indices.

The sentiment was revived after a government official told CNBC-TV18 that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the finance ministry are in talks over the foreign portfolio investments (FPI) surcharge issue.

Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki were top gainers on the Nifty50 while Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, SBI, Coal India, and Wipro led the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 100 points higher, or 0.3 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,118. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.9 percent, adding 1,050 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also added 17 points, or 0.16 percent, to settle at 10,997. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 135 points, rising 1.24 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.14 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,173 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up by 0.83 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,175.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.1 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,211 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,722.20 per share, ending mildly up by 0.16 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,075.25, up 2.35 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.6 percent lower at 28,205, down by 162.30 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.85 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.6 percent higher to settle at 15,422. So far this year, it has gained 6.8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, up by 0.02 percent at 28,931. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.2 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, rising by 1.13 percent to settle at 6,934. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25 percent.