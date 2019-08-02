#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : August 02, 2019 03:49 PM IST

The Sensex settled 100 points higher, or 0.3 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,118.
The Nifty50 also added 17 points, or 0.16 percent, to settle at 10,997.
Nifty Bank settled 0.6 percent lower at 28,205, down by 162.30 points at close.
cnbc two logos
