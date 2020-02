Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended sharply lower on Friday, dragged by banks after the Supreme Court asked telcos to clear their dues to the government by March 17.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex declined 202 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle Friday's trade at 41,257. For the year, the index is up 0.01 percent or just 4 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty fell 61 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 12,113. On a year-to-date basis, the index is down 0.45 percent or 55 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.86 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,486.65 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.36 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,183.80 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.77 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,219.25 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,252 per share, ending 1.2 percent lower on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,400.75, down 0.10 percent on the NSE.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.27 percent lower at 30,834.80.

Nifty IT: The IT index declined 0.18 percent to settle at 16,642.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.26 percent lower at 30,646.

Nifty Auto: The index shed 1.17 percent to settle at 7,822.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 1.43 percent to settle at 2,613.