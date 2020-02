Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of gains, as rising worries about the economic impact from a coronavirus epidemic depleted trade sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex slipped 164 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle Friday's trade at 41,142. So far this year, the 30-share BSE frontline index has falled 0.27 percent.

Nifty50: The Nifty declined 40 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 12,098. So far this year, the broader 50-share NSE frontline index has declined 0.58 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.83 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,431 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.36 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,136.35 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.14 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,241.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,161 per share, ending 0.02 percent lower on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,406, down 1.21 percent on the NSE.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.33 percent lower at 31,202.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.60 percent to settle at 16,470.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled modestly higher, up 0.24 percent at 30,809.50.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.95 percent lower to settle at 8,064.

Nifty Metal: The metal index advanced 0.82 percent to settle at 2,710.