Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell 190 points and the Nifty slumped below the 12,000 level on Friday after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to revive growth.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 190 points lower, or down 0.47 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,723. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has corrected 1.3 percent, dipping 530 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 74 points, or 0.61 percent lower, to settle at 11,962. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen 1.7 percent or 206 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.14 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,411.70 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.75 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,079.30 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.11 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,225.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,034.15 per share, ending 1.18 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,412.40, ending flat in the green, up 0.11 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.61 percent higher at 30,833, up 186 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 4.3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.13 percent lower to settle at 16,144. So far this year, it has gained over 3.1 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.52 percent at 30,775. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.17 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.16 percent lower to settle at 8,086. So far this year, it has declined 2 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 2.3 percent to settle at 2,569. So far this year, the index has slipped over 8.2 percent.