Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended Friday's session on a positive note, as investors assessed a clutch of corporate earnings reports and awaited the release of the budget. Banking, financial services and FMCG stocks led the indices higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 226 points higher, or 0.55 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,613. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has added 0.87 percent, rising 359 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 68 points, or 0.56 percent, to settle at 12,248. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 0.66 percent or 80 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.40 percent down, closing at Rs 2,184.60 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.35 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,521.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.07 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,244.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,073.05 per share, up 0.82 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,450.90, ending 1.02 percent higher.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.77 percent higher at 31,241, up 237 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 2.86 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.01 percent lower to settle at 16,472. So far this year, it has gained 5.24 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.79 percent at 31,475. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 4.49 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.40 percent higher to settle at 8,275. So far this year, it has lost 0.08 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.97 percent to settle at 2,796. So far this year, the index has gained 0.32 percent.