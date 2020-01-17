#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : January 17, 2020 04:16 PM IST

The Sensex settled 13 points higher, or 0.0.03 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,945.
The Nifty50 lost 3 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 12,352.
Reliance Industries shares ended 2.79 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,580.65 on NSE.
cnbc two logos
