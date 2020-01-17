Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a mixed note after a volatile session on Friday, with gains in Reliance Industries offsetting losses in other heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS. The Sensex hit a record intra-day high of 42,063.93.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 13 points higher, or 0.0.03 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,945. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 1.68 percent, rising 691 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 3 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 12,352. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 184 points or 1.51 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.07 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,218.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.79 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,580.65 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.67 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,277.85 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,059.20 per share, up 0.55 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,451.70, down 1.16 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.83 percent lower at 31,590, down 263 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 1.78 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.15 percent lower to settle at 16,356. So far this year, it has gained over 4.50 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.11 percent higher at 31,371. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.38 percent higher to settle at 8,427. So far this year, it has gained 2.17 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 0.70 percent to settle at 2,864. So far this year, the index has gained around 2.26 percent.