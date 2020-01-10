Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

The BSE benchmark Sensex settled 147 points higher on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys ahead of the earnings season. The broader Nifty scaled its life-time (intra-day) high of 12,311.20.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 147 points higher, or 0.36 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,599. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.84 percent, rising 346 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 climbed 41 points, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 12,257. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 88 points, or 0.73 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.10 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,213.85 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.02 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,547.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.98 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,283.20 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,953.75 per share, up 0.96 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,458.15, up 0.04 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat, up just 0.02 percent at 32,097, 5 points higher at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 0.20 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.22 percent higher to settle at 15,960. So far this year, it has gained 1.96 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.82 percent higher at 30,370. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 249 points, or 0.83 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.86 percent higher to settle at 8,225.50. So far this year, it has corrected by 0.28 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.21 percent to settle at 2,840. So far this year, the index has gained 1.41 percent.