Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares ended Friday's trade lower dragged by surging oil prices after US airstrikes near Baghdad killed a top Iranian commander, intensifying tensions with Iran. The weak rupee also dragged the indices further.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 162 points lower, or 0.39 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,464. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.51 percent, adding 210 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 55.55 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 12,226. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 58 points, or 0.48 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,200.40 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.12 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,537.25 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.33 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,269.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,928.75 per share, down 0.63 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,453.60, down 0.51 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.15 percent lower at 32,069, down 374 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has corrected 0.29 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended rose 227 points, surging 1.44 percent to settle at 15,936. So far this year, it has gained 1.82 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.52 percent lower at 30,109. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has been flat in the red, down 0.04 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.20 percent lower to settle at 8,168. So far this year, it has corrected 0.97 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index slipped 0.75 percent to settle at 2,848. So far this year, the index has gained 1.68 percent.