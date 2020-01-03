Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Updated : January 03, 2020 03:56 PM IST
The Sensex settled 162 points lower, or 0.39 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,464.
The Nifty50 slipped 55.55 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 12,226.
Tata Consultancy Services shares settled 2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,200.40 per share on NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more