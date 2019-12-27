Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares ended Friday's trade with strong gains, snapping three straight sessions of losses, buoyed by gains in banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Trade sentiment sharply improved across Asian markets as a Sino-US trade deal looked more imminent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 411 points higher, or 1.0 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,575. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 15.2 percent, adding 5,506 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 119 points, or 0.98 percent, to settle at 12,245. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,383 points, or 13 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.13 percent, closing at Rs 2,198.15 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.73 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,542.15 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.26 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,274.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed higher at Rs 1,949.95 per share, up 0.25 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,442.10, gaining 1.25 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled higher at 32,412, up 1.3 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.20 percent to settle at 15,780. So far this year, it has gained 9.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.25 percent higher at 30,145. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.22 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.94 percent higher to settle at 8,206. So far this year, it has corrected by over 11 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.78 percent to settle at 2,760. So far this year, the index has lost 12.50 percent.