Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares pared morning gains to end flat on Friday after hitting record highs for the fourth straight session in intra-day deals. While buying was seen in banking stocks, autos witnessed selling during the day. Gains in heavyweights like HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank were capped by losses in Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, and HDFC.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 8 points higher, or 0.02 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,681. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 15.5 percent, adding 5,613 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 12 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 12,272. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,409 points, or 13 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.27 percent, closing at Rs 2,222.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.36 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,599.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.60 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,296.20 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1,947.10 per share, up 0.01 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,404.75, down 0.39 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled higher at 32,385, up 0.45 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.20 percent to settle at 15,844.55. So far this year, it has gained 9.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.10 percent lower at 30,356. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost half a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.39 percent lower to settle at 8,133.55. So far this year, it has corrected by 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.61 percent to settle at 2,707.50. So far this year, the index has lost over 14 percent.