#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : December 20, 2019 04:16 PM IST

The Sensex settled 8 points higher, or 0.02 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,681.
The Nifty50 gained 12 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 12,272.
Nifty Bank settled higher at 32,385, up 0.45 percent at close.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 pm

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 pm

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV