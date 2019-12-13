#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

December 13, 2019

The Sensex settled 428 points or 1.05 percent higher to close Friday's trade at 41,009.
The Nifty50 gained 115 points, or 0.96 percent, to settle at 12,087.
Tata Consultancy Services settled 2.72 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,071.70 per share on NSE.
