Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares tracked higher global markets on Friday amid improved trade sentiment as the US-China reached phase one of the trade deal. Both the Sensex and the Nifty ended with gains of a percent each.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 428 points or 1.05 percent higher to close Friday's trade at 41,009. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged almost 14 percent, adding 4,941 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 115 points, or 0.96 percent, to settle at 12,087. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,224 points, or over 11 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.95 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,582.45 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.72 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,071.70 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled flat, mildly down 0.05 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,262.80 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,005.30 per share, ending 0.06 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,352.90, rising 1.49 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.10 percent higher at 32,014, up 349 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.52 percent higher to settle at 15,200, rising 228 points. So far this year, it has gained 5.2 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.66 percent higher at 30,426. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected by 0.30 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.61 percent higher to settle at 8,070. So far this year, it has corrected by over 12.6 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 2.26 percent to settle at 2,627. So far this year, the index has lost 17 percent.