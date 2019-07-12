Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares closed lower after a volatile session on Friday, led by declines in IT firm Wipro and ONGC.

Wipro was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, falling 3.3 percent to its worst closing level since March 29, while energy giant ONGC slipped 2.2 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled almost 87 points lower, or 0.22 percent, at 38,736. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.40 percent, adding 2,668 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,552.50, down by 35 points, or 0.26 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 690 points, rising 6.35 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.26 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,108 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended mildly lower, dropping by 0.23 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.55 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares slipped 0.71 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,390 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,720 per share, down by 0.63 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,250.80, down by 0.49 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.37 percent lower at 30,601.45, losing 115.10 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.67 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with mild gains of 0.09 percent to settle at 16,227.40. So far this year, it has gained 5.45 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The fast moving consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.14 percent at 29,252. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.14 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained mildly, up by 0.04 percent to settle at 7,653.65. So far this year, it has corrected by 17.13 percent.