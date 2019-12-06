Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares gave up early gains and ended lower on Friday, dragged down by state-owned banking stocks, as investor risk appetite waned after the central bank held interest rates in a surprise move on Thursday.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 334.44 points lower, or 0.82 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,445.15. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 12 percent, adding 4376.82 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 96.90 points, or 0.81 percent, to settle at 11,921.50. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1058.95 points, or almost 10 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.30 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,554.95 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.07 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,122.95 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.06 percent up in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,246.20 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,027.40 per share, ending 0.43 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,264, down 2.64 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.17 percent lower at 31,341.55, down 371 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.4 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.51 percent lower to settle at 15,289.60. So far this year, it has gained almost 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.84 percent lower at 30,536.45. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has remained positive by just 0.06 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.70 percent lower to settle at 7,806.60. So far this year, it has corrected by 15.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dropped 0.32 percent to settle at 2,535.85. So far this year, the index has lost almost 20 percent.