Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : November 29, 2019 04:49 PM IST

The Sensex settled 336 points lower, or 0.82 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,794.
The Nifty50 lost 95 points, or 0.78 percent, to settle at 12,056.
Nifty Auto ended 1.15 percent lower to settle at 8,086.
