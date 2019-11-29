Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares ended lower on Friday, led by losses in state-owned banking and auto stocks, ahead of the government's announcement of key economic data for the quarter to September. On a monthly basis, Sensex gained 1.66 percent and Nifty was up 1.5 percent in November.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 336 points lower, or 0.82 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,794. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13 percent, adding 4,725 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 95 points, or 0.78 percent, to settle at 12,056. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1193 points, or almost 11 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.84 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,550.90 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.19 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,052.70 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.70 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,274.25 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,036.10 per share, ending 2.37 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,295.95, down 0.60 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.55 percent lower at 31,946, up 247 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 17.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.82 percent higher to settle at 14,998. So far this year, it has gained almost 4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.92 percent lower at 30,975.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.15 percent lower to settle at 8,086. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 12.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dropped 1.18 percent to settle at 2,625.50. So far this year, the index has lost almost 17 percent.