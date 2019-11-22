Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower on Friday, dragged by losses in information technology stocks, as global investors were cautious about mixed signals surrounding the US-China trade deal.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 216 points lower, or 0.53 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,359. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged almost 12 percent, adding 4,291 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 11,914. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1052 points, or 9.7 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.20 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,070.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.60 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,546.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.38 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,265.45 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,030 per share, ending almost a percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,236.35, up 1.27 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.76 percent lower at 31,111. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 14.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended at 14,996, down 2 percent. So far this year, it has gained 4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.27 percent lower at 30,809. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.38 percent higher to settle at 8,035. So far this year, it has corrected by 13 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 2.05 percent to settle at 2,521. So far this year, the index has lost over 20 percent.