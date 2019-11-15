Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares settled slightly higher on Friday, paring most of the gains made during the day as investors booked profits going into the weekend, with the broader Nifty 50 index posting its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 70 points higher, or 0.17 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,356. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.89 percent, adding 4,288 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 23 points, or 0.20 percent, to settle at 11,895. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1033 points, or over 9.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.95 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,174.80 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.40 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,469.30 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.36 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,278.30 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,057.25 per share, ending 0.60 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,224.20, up 0.04 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.84 percent higher at 31,008, up 258 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 14 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended half a percent lower to settle at 15,310. So far this year, it has gained over 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.48 percent lower at 31,289. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 2.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.45 percent higher to settle at 8,154. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.71 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 0.31 percent to settle at 2,499. So far this year, the index has lost over 20.8 percent.