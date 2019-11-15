#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : November 15, 2019 04:25 PM IST

The Sensex settled 70 points higher, or 0.17 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,356.
The Nifty50 gained 23 points, or 0.20 percent, to settle at 11,895.
Nifty Bank settled 0.84 percent higher at 31,008, up 258 points at close.
FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

