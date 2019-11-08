Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares closed down nearly a percent on Friday after Moody’s Investors Service flagged domestic growth risks and cut its ratings outlook for the country, as well as some corporate companies and financial institutions.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 330 points lower, or 0.81 percent, to close Friday's trade at 40,323, after touching an all-time intra-day high of 40,749. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.80 percent, adding 4,255 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added 104 points, or 0.86 percent, to settle at 11,908. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,045.60 points, or 9.63 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.54 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,130 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.91 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,445.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.61 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,255.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,085.90 per share, ending 2.43 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,233.50, down 0.77 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.38 percent higher at 30,749, up 116 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 13 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.54 percent lower to settle at 15,383. So far this year, it has gained over 6.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.81 percent lower at 31,947.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.85 percent lower to settle at 8,169. So far this year, it has corrected by over 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 1.73 percent to settle at 2,613. So far this year, the index has lost over 17 percent.