Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled with marginal gains after a choppy session on Friday amid mixed domestic cues.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 37 points higher, or 0.10 percent, to close Friday's trade at 39,058. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8.29 percent, adding 2,990 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added just 1.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to settle at 11,583.90. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 721 points, or 6.64 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.06 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,125.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.39 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,430.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.59 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,228.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,142.85 per share, ending 0.08 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,102.90, down 1.87 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.99 percent higher at 29,396, up 288 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 8 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.79 percent higher to settle at 14,899. So far this year, it has gained over 3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with marginal losses, down 0.21 percent at 31,685.60. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, dipping 0.33 percent to settle at 7,986. So far this year, it has corrected by 13.5 percent.