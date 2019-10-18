Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares ended higher on Friday led by gains in bluechip stocks like Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and TCS. In intra-day deals, RIL hit a market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore, making it the most valued Indian firm ahead of its Q2 earnings later today.

It ended 1 percent higher with an m-cap of Rs 8.9 lakh crore. The sentiment remained upbeat as investors hoped that last month’s government move to cut corporate taxes will result in a positive earnings season.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 246 points higher, or 0.63 percent, to close Friday's trade at 39,298. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 9 percent, adding 3230 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 75.50 points, or 0.65 percent, to settle at 11,662. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 799 points, or 7.36 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.62 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,058.95 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.55 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,415.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.66 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1229.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2110.75 per share, ending 0.14 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,093.10, up 0.43 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.45 percent higher at 29,120, up by 131 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 7 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.84 percent higher to settle at 15,410. So far this year, it has gained 7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.54 percent higher at 31,501. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, rising 0.64 percent to settle at 7,965. So far this year, it has corrected 14 percent.