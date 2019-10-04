Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session and closed over 1 percent lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates as expected in an effort to revive growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

For the week, both NSE and BSE fell nearly 3 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 433.56 points lower, or 1.14 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,673. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.45 percent, adding 1,605 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 139 points, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 11,175. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 312 points, or 2.87 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.03 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,080 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.27 percent lower at Rs 1,307.45 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.79 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,188.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1944.90 per share, ending 0.85 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled 0.10 percent higher at Rs 1,976.90.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.40 percent lower at 27,731.85, down 682 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.10 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.41 percent higher to settle at 15,340. So far this year, it has gained 6.23 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.51 percent lower at 30,327. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.62 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.19 percent lower to settle at 7,404.90. So far this year, it has corrected by over 20 percent.