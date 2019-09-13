#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Updated : September 13, 2019 04:01 PM IST

The Sensex settled 281 points higher, or 0.76 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,385.
The Nifty50 also gained 93 points, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 11,076.
Reliance Industries shares ended 1.35 percent higher at Rs 1,226.70 on NSE.
