Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian equity benchmark indices ended Friday's trade with strong gains led by surge in shares of banks, oil and gas companies and index heavweight Reliance Industries, aided by a decline in crude oil prices. Hopes of interest rate cuts by major central banks and easing trade tensions between the US and China also aided the sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 281 points higher, or 0.76 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,385. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.65 percent, adding 1,316 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 93 points, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 11,076. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 213 points, or 2 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.44 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,143 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.35 percent higher at Rs 1,226.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.44 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,259.80 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1804 per share, ending 0.08 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled 0.34 percent higher at Rs 2,089.85.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1 percent higher at 28,099, up by 280 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.90 percent higher to settle at 15,723. So far this year, it has gained 8.9 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, mildly up 0.06 percent at 28,592. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6.31 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 1.05 percent to settle at 7,360. So far this year, it has corrected by over 20.3 percent.