Markets at close: How major stocks and indices fared on Wednesday
Updated : December 04, 2019 04:08 PM IST
The Sensex settled 175 points higher, or 0.43 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,850.
The Nifty50 added 49 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 12,043.
Nifty IT added 1.71 percent to settle at 15,175, rising over 254 points.
