Markets at close: How major stocks and indices fared on Wednesday

Indian shares reversed course to end higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, after a media report said the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal. Stocks across the globe took a beating in early trade, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the presidential election in November 2020.

Tata Motors gained 7 percent and was the most bullish stock on the Nifty, while Larsen and Toubro was the biggest laggard, shedding 2.14 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 175 points higher, or 0.43 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,850. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13 percent, adding over 4,782 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added 49 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 12,043. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by over 1,180 points, or almost 11 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.67 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,552.55 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.39 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,079 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.32 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,251.65 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,042.65 per share, ending 0.68 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,320, down mildly 0.02 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.16 percent higher at 31,979, higher by 366 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 18percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index added 1.71 percent to settle at 15,175, rising over 254 points. So far this year, it has gained over 5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.09 percent higher at 30,705.55. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over half a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.41 percent higher to settle at 7,996.55. So far this year, it has corrected by around 13.4 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.55 percent to settle at 2,604. So far this year, the index has lost 17.45 percent.