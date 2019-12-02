Markets at afternoon: Sensex, Nifty erase gains in volatile trade dragged by banks, IT shares
Updated : December 02, 2019 02:27 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 50 points down at 40,743 at 1.30 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also declined by over 21 points to trade at 12,034.
Among broader market indices, the Nifty MidCap 100 index fell 0.78 percent, while the SmallCap 100 index too was down by 0.87 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more