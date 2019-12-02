#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Markets at afternoon: Sensex, Nifty erase gains in volatile trade dragged by banks, IT shares

Updated : December 02, 2019 02:27 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 50 points down at 40,743 at 1.30 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also declined by over 21 points to trade at 12,034.
Among broader market indices, the Nifty MidCap 100 index fell 0.78 percent, while the SmallCap 100 index too was down by 0.87 percent.
