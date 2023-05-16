Nomura upgrades India's oil refiners citing lower crude prices and better refining outlook

The marketing margins have recovered sharply from below-normative levels, underpinned by the decline in crude oil prices and product spreads for gasoline and diesel, driving a significant turnaround in the operating environment for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Marketing margins have surged and will remain above normative levels in FY24, according to Nomura. With the ongoing macro concerns around global economic growth, crude oil prices have been unable to hold at elevated levels, despite OPEC+’s best efforts to stem the decline through surprise output cuts and a likely material drawdown in global oil inventories in CY23.

Marketing margins have recovered from precarious levels of negative Rs 12.7/liter as crude prices spiked during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to normative levels of Rs 3.2/litre in 4QFY23.

Nomura says there is a less likelihood for marketing margins declining back to below normative levels in FY24. Key concerns from investors on the OMCs have been on the timing of a retail price cut. While a retail price cut is likely, expectations are that OMCs will be allowed to recover the under-recovery of Rs 1tn incurred during the initial nine months of financial year 2022-23, before a price cut is enforced.

With the sharp recovery of marketing margins, Nomura expects the OMCs to be on-track to recover about Rs 23,500 crore and are likely to make good on the entire under-recovery in FY24. Nomura has conservatively factored in refining margins of Rs 3/liter, assuming that there is a possibility of a price cut sometime within FY24 itself.

The outlook for the refining segment remains healthy, underpinned by a strong 2mn b/d year on year increase in global oil demand driven by 1.2 mn b/d growth for China. Nomura upgrades ratings on the OMCs to Buy from Reduce, noting the material improvement in the outlook for marketing and optimistic outlook on refining sustaining in FY24F. Target prices are raised for HPCL to Rs 310 from Rs 190, BPCL to Rs 435 from Rs 295 and IOCL to Rs 100 from Rs 60.