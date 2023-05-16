Nomura upgrades India's oil refiners citing lower crude prices and better refining outlook

The marketing margins have recovered sharply from below-normative levels, underpinned by the decline in crude oil prices and product spreads for gasoline and diesel, driving a significant turnaround in the operating environment for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Marketing margins have surged and will remain above normative levels in FY24, according to Nomura. With the ongoing macro concerns around global economic growth, crude oil prices have been unable to hold at elevated levels, despite OPEC+’s best efforts to stem the decline through surprise output cuts and a likely material drawdown in global oil inventories in CY23.

Marketing margins have recovered from precarious levels of negative Rs 12.7/liter as crude prices spiked during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to normative levels of Rs 3.2/litre in 4QFY23.