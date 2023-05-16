Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsNomura upgrades India's oil refiners citing lower crude prices and better refining outlook

Nomura upgrades India's oil refiners citing lower crude prices and better refining outlook

Nomura upgrades India's oil refiners citing lower crude prices and better refining outlook
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 16, 2023 9:10:04 AM IST (Published)

The marketing margins have recovered sharply from below-normative levels, underpinned by the decline in crude oil prices and product spreads for gasoline and diesel, driving a significant turnaround in the operating environment for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Live Tv

Loading...

Marketing margins have surged and will remain above normative levels in FY24, according to Nomura. With the ongoing macro concerns around global economic growth, crude oil prices have been unable to hold at elevated levels, despite OPEC+’s best efforts to stem the decline through surprise output cuts and a likely material drawdown in global oil inventories in CY23.
Marketing margins have recovered from precarious levels of negative Rs 12.7/liter as crude prices spiked during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to normative levels of Rs 3.2/litre in 4QFY23.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X