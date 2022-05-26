MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Volatility may persist as Street enters F&O expiry day

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last day of the May futures & options series higher, despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets following a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index— rose as much as 131 points or 0.8 percent to 16,153.5 early on Thursday, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the last leg of quarterly earnings from India Inc for cues.

