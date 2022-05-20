Cross
Indian Premier
League 2022

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: SGX Nifty futures indicate gap-up start on Dalal Street

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday in a rebound after their worst single-day fall in two months, amid a comeback in other Asian markets despite a weak session on wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as much as 223.5 points or 1.4 percent to 16,008.5 early on Friday, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
