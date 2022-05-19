Cross
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to start the day deep in the red weak global cues

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session sharply lower amid a global sell-off as concerns resurfaced about rising inflation and its impact on world economic growth. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 323.5 points or two percent at 15,912. Investors awaited the last led of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
