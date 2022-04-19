MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open mildly higher; can Mindtree lift the mood?

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open mildly higher on Monday, shrugging off a mixed trend across global markets, in a rebound from near one-month lows. At 7:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 41.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,267.5. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues, a day after Mindtree posted a strong set of financial results.