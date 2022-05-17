MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher ahead of LIC listing

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- rose as much as 54 points or 0.3 percent to 15,897.5 early on Tuesday, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street.

All eyes were on the listing of state-run LIC's shares on exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Investors also awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for direction.

