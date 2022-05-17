MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher ahead of LIC listing

Cross
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- rose as much as 54 points or 0.3 percent to 15,897.5 early on Tuesday, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street. All eyes were on the listing of state-run LIC's shares on exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Investors also awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for direction.

About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
