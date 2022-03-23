MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a positive start tracking global markets

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets following a tech and growth stocks-led surge on Wall Street overnight. At 8:05 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 67.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,439.5, having risen as much as 75.5 points earlier in the day. Updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, movement in crude oil rates and coronavirus infections in China remained on investors' radar.