MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a positive start as Fed Chair comments reassure markets

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday, amid a bounceback in global markets after after reassuring comments from the Fed. Investors, however, remained cautious over newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war . At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 35.5 points or 0.2 percent at 16,652.5.

