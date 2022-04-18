0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start today

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a weak start on Monday, as trading resumes after a long weekend, amid losses across most other Asian markets. At 8:46 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 69 points or 0.4 percent at 17,260.  

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a weak start on Monday, as trading resumes after a long weekend, amid losses across most other Asian markets. At 8:46 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 69 points or 0.4 percent at 17,260.  
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
