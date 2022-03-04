0

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a negative start as Ukraine crisis deepens

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday amid a sell-off across global markets and a jump in oil rates following a report that a Ukranian nuclear power plant was on fire. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 310.5 points or 1.9 percent at 16,201. A sell-off across global markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions was likely to dent market sentiment on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Friday amid a sell-off across global markets and a jump in oil rates following a report that a Ukranian nuclear power plant was on fire. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 310.5 points or 1.9 percent at 16,201. A sell-off across global markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions was likely to dent market sentiment on Dalal Street.
About MarketBuzz: The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to kickstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
