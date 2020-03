MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, BPCL in focus

The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open sharply down Monday morning, as key Asian markets are deep in the red. Global markets continue to be under pressure, with crude oil prices plunging amid fears of a price war between the major oil producing nations. And while central banks globally have lowered rates, market watchers feel that may not do much to fix the disruptions seen across industries following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

