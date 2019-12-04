MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus

Indian markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday following losses in global markets over uncertainties around US-China trade talks.
Selloffs continued in the global stock markets after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might be delayed until the 2020 presidential election.
Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday due to the losses extended by banking, metal and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 127 points lower at 40,675, while the Nifty50 index ended 54 points lower at 11,994.
At 7:01 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 52.50 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 11,998.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
