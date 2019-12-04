#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus

Indian markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday following losses in global markets over uncertainties around US-China trade talks.

Selloffs continued in the global stock markets after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might be delayed until the 2020 presidential election.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday due to the losses extended by banking, metal and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 127 points lower at 40,675, while the Nifty50 index ended 54 points lower at 11,994.

At 7:01 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 52.50 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 11,998.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Stocks To Watch Out Today: CSB Bank, HDFC AMC, Nestle in focus

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.

